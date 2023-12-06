Travel agent booked for duping man of Rs 5L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

The Sadar Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against a travel agent who duped a resident of Jagraon of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending the complainant’s son abroad. The suspect has a notorious past as he is already facing 11 cases, most of them fraud, registered against him at various police stations in Jalandhar district.

He has been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Fatehpur in Lohian Khas, Jalandhar.

The complainant, Charanjit Kaur, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan, told the police that her son wanted to settle in America and the agent had promised to arrange a visa for that country. The suspect had demanded Rs 5 lakh and after getting the money, he failed to arrange a visa for his son.

Whenever she ask the travel agent to return the money, the suspect used to make hollow promises, the complainant said.

She added that later,

she filed a complaint with the SSP, Ludhiana (rural), following which an FIR was registered against Gurpreet Singh.

Investigating officer ASI Anwar Masih said after registering a case, further investigation was launched.