Travel agent couple booked for Rs 3.5 lakh-fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

The Shimlapuri police yesterday registered a case against a couple who had duped a Jalandhar-based resident of Rs 3.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The travel agents have been identified as Muskan Verma and Gaurav Verma, residents of Phase 2, Dugri.

Complainant Kulwant Rai of Bilga, Jalandhar, told the police that his son wanted to go to Canada and to arrange a visa for him, he met the couple.

“The suspects had promised that they could easily arrange a visa for my son. I also handed over Rs 3.50 lakh in cash to the duo near the ITI college in Ludhiana. After several months, they failed to arrange a visa. They were asked to intensify the process of arranging visa but they started making hollow promises. Later, the couple also refused to return the money,” the complainant said.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said a probe has been initiated.