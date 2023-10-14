Travel agent couple dupes city resident of Rs 9.38 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

The Salem Tabri police yesterday registered a case against a couple on the charges of duping a city-based resident of Rs 9.38 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada.

The suspects have been identified as Amritpal Singh of SAS Nagar and his wife Baljinder Kaur.

Complainant Parmod Sharma of the Jalandhar Bypass area said his son wanted to settle in Canada and he met the couple who promised to send the youth to that country.

“I gave Rs 9.38 lakh to them on different dates but they failed to arrange a visa for my son. I even asked the duo to return the money if getting visa is not possible but they refused to return the money and continued to make hollow promises,” the complainant alleged.

