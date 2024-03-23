Travel agent dupes elderly couple of Rs 11.62L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Police Division 7 yesterday registered a case of fraud against a travel agent, who duped an elderly couple of Rs 11.62 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad. The complainant had lodged a police complaint in 2022 in this regard.

The suspect has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Bholath in Kapurthala district.

The complainant, Jagir Singh, a resident of Jaswant Nagar, Samrala Chowk, told the police he along with his wife Sukhwinder Kaur wanted to settle abroad with their children, who were already settled there.

He came in contact with the travel agent who assured that she could arrange a permanent visa for them and in lieu, she took Rs 11.62 lakh. The money was given to the suspect on different dates.

Despite taking the advance money, the suspect failed to arrange a visa and when she was asked to return their money, she categorically refused, the complainant said, adding that she had lodged a police complaint on October 17, 2022, and the police registered a case against her.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Jagdish Raj said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.