Travel agent dupes man of Rs 5.44 lakh

Ludhiana, August 22
The Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case of fraud against a Jalandhar-based travel agent on the charge of duping a city resident on the pretext of arranging a work permit of Russia.
The suspect has been identified as Gopal Singh, owner of DRD International, situated in Maharaj Market, Jalandhar.
Complainant Bhupinder Singh of Transport Nagar here told the police that he had applied for work permit of some people for Russia in 2020. Though the suspect had arranged work permits, due to Covid-19, operation of international flights were suspended and all work permits stood expired.
“I approached the agent and requested him to arrange fresh work permits. He demanded Rs 5.44 lakh for the same and assured that the permits would be arranged soon. Money was also given in advance to him. However, contrary to the claims of the suspect, he failed to arrange the permits. He also refused to return the money,” the complainant alleged.
ASI Jatinder Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments
Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...