Travel agent dupes man of Rs 5.44 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

The Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case of fraud against a Jalandhar-based travel agent on the charge of duping a city resident on the pretext of arranging a work permit of Russia.

The suspect has been identified as Gopal Singh, owner of DRD International, situated in Maharaj Market, Jalandhar.

Complainant Bhupinder Singh of Transport Nagar here told the police that he had applied for work permit of some people for Russia in 2020. Though the suspect had arranged work permits, due to Covid-19, operation of international flights were suspended and all work permits stood expired.

“I approached the agent and requested him to arrange fresh work permits. He demanded Rs 5.44 lakh for the same and assured that the permits would be arranged soon. Money was also given in advance to him. However, contrary to the claims of the suspect, he failed to arrange the permits. He also refused to return the money,” the complainant alleged.

ASI Jatinder Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched on Monday.

