Travel agent dupes resident of Rs 5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against a travel agent who duped a resident of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. He also issued a fake work permit of Romania to the applicant.

The agent has been identified as Imran Khan, a resident of Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla.

The complainant, Suresh Devi, a resident of Khanna, told the police that her nephew wanted to go to Romania and the suspect had promised to arrange a work permit for him for the country and he had demanded Rs 5 lakh for the same.

“We gave Rs 2 lakh in cash and Rs 3 lakh was deposited in the bank account of the agent. The suspect gave a fake work permit and committed a fraud with us. Now, the suspect has refused to return the money,” the complainant said.

ASI Charanjit Singh said after registering a case of fraud under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the suspect, further investigation had been launched in the case.