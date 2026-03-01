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Home / Ludhiana / Travel agent dupes three Rajasthan youths of Rs 20 lakh

Travel agent dupes three Rajasthan youths of Rs 20 lakh

Case registered, probe on, say police

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:36 AM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana police registered a case against a travel agent who duped three Rajasthan-based youths of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

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The complainant, Shonik Kukkad, a resident of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, told the police in his complaint that he was also involved in immigration work. He had contacted Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gagan Saran, owner of RK Travellers and Immigration, Ludhiana, located on the Pakhowal road, and struck a deal with Gurvinder Kaur to send three students abroad. Two of them were to be sent to Australia and one to Singapore. For the same, he paid Rs 20 lakh to the woman, which was given to him by the youths. According to the complainant, after receiving the money, the agent began delaying the process of sending the students abroad. After a considerable period of time, when files of the students remained unprocessed, he demanded to return the money but the agent flatly refused.

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The police said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case.

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