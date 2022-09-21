Ludhiana: Travel agent held, four accomplices booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

The police have arrested a travel agent and booked his four aides for fraud, cheating and fabrication of forged documents. Another person was booked for duping a city resident on the pretext of securing a government job for him.

Dharninder Singh, a travel agent, was arrested and his brother, Manjit Singh, an accomplice, Rahul Malhotra, along with two others, were booked under various sections of the IPC for cheating Vikas Verma of New Ashok Nagar, Salem Tabri. Vikas, who is the complainant in the case, said the suspects had taken Rs 7.25 lakh for procuring visa and other documents for travelling to Canada for his nephew Piyush Rajput.

“They returned passport of Piyush to me along with the visa bearing stamps of the embassy. However, on checking the documents, the visa turned out to a fabricated one allegedly printed at a printing press owned by the suspects and fake stamps were also put on the documents,” the complainant told the police.

Resident cheated of Rs 3.1L

In another incident, Binder Kumar, a resident of CRPF Colony, was booked by the police under Section 420 of the IPC for duping Buta Singh, a resident of Dangoran village. The complainant said the suspect had promised to get a him a job in the Municipal Corporation and had taken Rs 3.1 lakh from him for the same. However, he failed to get a job for him and also refused to return the money.