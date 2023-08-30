Travel agent’s aide held for taking ‘bribe’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

A man associated with a travel agent here has been apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a Moga resident on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Sonu Shah, who is associated with travel agent Kamal Goyal.

According to information, Sukhdeep Kaur Gill from Moga had filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana. The complainant had alleged that Kamal Goyal, who runs his office near the Passport Sewa Kendra in Ludhiana, had demanded Rs 20,000 to correct names of her daughters and renew their passports.

After the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau today arrested Sonu for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

A case has been registered under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) police station of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana against Kamal Goyal and his accomplice Sonu Shah. The suspect, Kamal Goyal, is yet to be arrested.

