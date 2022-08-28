Travel agents from Mohali dupe city resident of Rs 8.60L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

The city police on Friday registered a case against three travel agents of Mohali for duping a city resident of Rs 8.60 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The suspects have been identified as Amritpal Singh, wife Baljinder Kaur and sister Harsimranjit Kaur, all residents of Phase VIII, Mohali.

The complainant, Inderpal Singh, a resident of Ranguwal village, told the police that he had met the travel agents who had promised to arrange a visa for him to travel abroad, and in lieu, had taken Rs 8.60 lakh from him.

Despite taking money, the trio had failed to arrange a visa. Whenever Inderpal would go to enquire about the visa, they would make excuses. Now when he was demanding to return his money, they refused.

The complainant said he had submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner in 2019 and the police took almost three years to register a case against the fraudulent agents.

Investigating officer ASI Balbir Singh said after registering a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against the suspects, further probe was launched in the case.

Man posing as kin dupes woman of Rs 6.13 lakh

A man posing as an England-based relative of a city-based woman, duped her of Rs 6.13 lakh.

The Police Division 6 registered a case against two suspects, identified as Shubham Tyagi and Ranjit, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Complainant Manjit Kaur of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar told the police that in April, she had received a call from an international number and the caller had identified himself as her maternal uncle from England.

“I got into the trap of the caller and believed that he was my uncle. He requested me to send him money as he was facing some financial issues. I sent Rs 6.13 lakh in the bank account, the details of which were provided by him. Later when I enquired, I was shocked to know that the caller was a fraudster,” the complainant said.

Following which, she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered by the police on Friday.

Investigating officer inspector Madhu Bala said efforts were on to trace the whereabouts of the suspects and they would be nabbed soon.

Case registered after 3 years, says Victim

