Tree plantation drive held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A tree plantation drive under ‘Guthali Campaign’ was organised by BCM School, Dugri. Young BCMites collaborated with the Robinhood Army and joined their hands to raise awareness in the community about environment protection by planting more and more trees in the vicinity. They participated in the noble endeavour to save Mother Earth from problems like deforestation, global warming etc. The faculty along with the students also took pledge to keep the spirit of Green India alive and minimize the use of plastic in day to day life.

SCWAL members visit DAV Public School

Elderly members of the Senior Citizen Welfare Association Ludhiana (SCWAL) visited DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana to bless and share their experiences with the school students. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, along with the students of classes VI, XI and XII accorded a cordial welcome the guests. The students interacted with the elderly in the school auditorium. The president of SCWAL, Dr Neelam Khosla, threw light on the purpose of the visit and spoke on tree plantation and intergenerational harmony. SP Karkara (retd IAS) and SS Gill (former PAU director) enlightened the students on the perspective of the elderly towards life.

Ryan International School

An inter-class English poem recitation competition was held in Ryan International School, Jamalpur, here, in which the students of classes IV and V participated. A variety of props were used by the participants to make their poems on friendship more impressive. Leeksha and Jasnoor Kaur of class IV and Kulshaan Singh of class V stood in first, whereas Hermoine of class IV and Eshveen Kaur of class V got the second position in the competition.

Poster-making competition

Spring Dale Public School was the venue of the CBSE- ‘Hub of learning’ and an inter-school poster-making competition. Seven schools participated in the competition in two categories. The topic of the competition was ‘Stop wars, spread hope’. The participants were judged based on their theme, colour scheme, creativity etc. In category A, Roma Dutta from Spring Dale, Mehnoor from Ryan International, Puneet Kumar from Darshan Academy and Priya from GMT Public School won the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively. In category B, Nisha Kumari from Spring Dale, Pinky from UPSC Jain, Varundeep from BVM School and Meenakshi Beniwal from Darshan Academy won the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative School

A poem recitation competition was organised for the students of LKG and grade I of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School. Students participated enthusiastically in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and boost their confidence. The competition was multi-themed, in which the participants recited poems on subjects like nature, family, books, my country etc. They were judged based on parameters like voice modulation, fluency, props used, and confidence. The school principal, Dr Manisha Gangwar, and the judges appreciated the performances of the participants. tns

Teacher’s Day celebrated

Doraha: Kular Public School celebrated Teacher’s Day to appreciate the endeavours of teachers. On the occasion, the students made ‘Thank you cards’ for their teachers. Professor Gurbax Singh Bija and Surgeon Kuldeepak Singh Kular were present at the celebrations. They shared the experiences of their academic journey and encouraged the students to work hard for their goals. Director Rupinder Singh Benipal and Principal Reva Tandon also addressed the students and thanked the guests.

Kisan mela at PAU

Ludhiana: A large number of farmers attended the Kisan Mela organised at Punjab Agricultural University’s regional research station in Ballowal Saunkhari on Tuesday. The mela was based on the theme “Kisani, Jawani Ate Paun Pani Bachaiye, Aao Rangla Punjab Banaiye.” Heavy rush of farmers was seen at the mela, wherein farmers interacted with the experts, sought solutions to their farm queries, saw live demonstrations, purchased quality seeds, planting material and PAU farm publications. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, inaugurated the mela.

382 students take part in sports camp

As many as 382 undergraduate students from all the constituent colleges of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) participated in the 15-day National Sports Organisation (NSO) camp. Coaching in 14 sports events including athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, shooting, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, table tennis, swimming, kabaddi and weightlifting was provided, in which all the campers participated with full enthusiasm and positive attitude. /OC

#Environment