Tree plantation drive held

Tree plantation drive held

Students participate in the tree plantation drive at BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A tree plantation drive under ‘Guthali Campaign’ was organised by BCM School, Dugri. Young BCMites collaborated with the Robinhood Army and joined their hands to raise awareness in the community about environment protection by planting more and more trees in the vicinity. They participated in the noble endeavour to save Mother Earth from problems like deforestation, global warming etc. The faculty along with the students also took pledge to keep the spirit of Green India alive and minimize the use of plastic in day to day life.

SCWAL members visit DAV Public School

Elderly members of the Senior Citizen Welfare Association Ludhiana (SCWAL) visited DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana to bless and share their experiences with the school students. Principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, along with the students of classes VI, XI and XII accorded a cordial welcome the guests. The students interacted with the elderly in the school auditorium. The president of SCWAL, Dr Neelam Khosla, threw light on the purpose of the visit and spoke on tree plantation and intergenerational harmony. SP Karkara (retd IAS) and SS Gill (former PAU director) enlightened the students on the perspective of the elderly towards life.

Ryan International School

An inter-class English poem recitation competition was held in Ryan International School, Jamalpur, here, in which the students of classes IV and V participated. A variety of props were used by the participants to make their poems on friendship more impressive. Leeksha and Jasnoor Kaur of class IV and Kulshaan Singh of class V stood in first, whereas Hermoine of class IV and Eshveen Kaur of class V got the second position in the competition.

Poster-making competition

Spring Dale Public School was the venue of the CBSE- ‘Hub of learning’ and an inter-school poster-making competition. Seven schools participated in the competition in two categories. The topic of the competition was ‘Stop wars, spread hope’. The participants were judged based on their theme, colour scheme, creativity etc. In category A, Roma Dutta from Spring Dale, Mehnoor from Ryan International, Puneet Kumar from Darshan Academy and Priya from GMT Public School won the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively. In category B, Nisha Kumari from Spring Dale, Pinky from UPSC Jain, Varundeep from BVM School and Meenakshi Beniwal from Darshan Academy won the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative School

A poem recitation competition was organised for the students of LKG and grade I of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School. Students participated enthusiastically in the competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and boost their confidence. The competition was multi-themed, in which the participants recited poems on subjects like nature, family, books, my country etc. They were judged based on parameters like voice modulation, fluency, props used, and confidence. The school principal, Dr Manisha Gangwar, and the judges appreciated the performances of the participants. tns

Teacher’s Day celebrated

Doraha: Kular Public School celebrated Teacher’s Day to appreciate the endeavours of teachers. On the occasion, the students made ‘Thank you cards’ for their teachers. Professor Gurbax Singh Bija and Surgeon Kuldeepak Singh Kular were present at the celebrations. They shared the experiences of their academic journey and encouraged the students to work hard for their goals. Director Rupinder Singh Benipal and Principal Reva Tandon also addressed the students and thanked the guests.

Kisan mela at PAU

Ludhiana: A large number of farmers attended the Kisan Mela organised at Punjab Agricultural University’s regional research station in Ballowal Saunkhari on Tuesday. The mela was based on the theme “Kisani, Jawani Ate Paun Pani Bachaiye, Aao Rangla Punjab Banaiye.” Heavy rush of farmers was seen at the mela, wherein farmers interacted with the experts, sought solutions to their farm queries, saw live demonstrations, purchased quality seeds, planting material and PAU farm publications. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, inaugurated the mela.

382 students take part in sports camp

As many as 382 undergraduate students from all the constituent colleges of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) participated in the 15-day National Sports Organisation (NSO) camp. Coaching in 14 sports events including athletics, badminton, basketball, cycling, shooting, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, handball, table tennis, swimming, kabaddi and weightlifting was provided, in which all the campers participated with full enthusiasm and positive attitude. /OC

Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

3
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

4
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

7
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

8
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

9
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

10
Punjab

ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex

Don't Miss

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak’s 4 houses in coal smuggling scam

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case

CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York


Cities

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case