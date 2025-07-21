Tree plantation drive held

A tree plantation drive was organised at the Peepal Wala Park in Ghumar Mandi under the CSR project, Saksham.

Providing details, CEO of Saksham, Kawitansh Khanna, said that they had planted around 100 saplings of 11 different varieties today. These included royal palm, morpankhi, sheesham, harshringar, cassia mamea, cassia glauca, sukhchain, amaltas, neem, drumstick (moringa), and gulmohar.

Khanna said a tree plantation drive was organised every year by the firm.