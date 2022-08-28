Tree plantation drive organised

Ludhiana: A tree plantation drive was organised on the campus of Government College Girls, Ludhiana in collaboration with the Saragarhi Foundation. Various trees were planted in the name of 21 Sikh soldiers martyred at in Saka Saragarhi. Saplings were planted by NCC Cadets. The chief guest of the day was Brigadier (retd.) Mastinder Singh. The main motive of planting saplings was to connect the young generation with the glorious history of the heroic martyrs and keep their environment pure and clean. The college principal appreciated the efforts put in by Gurinderpal Singh Joseon, chairman, Saragarhi Foundation, and presented them with saplings as a token of gratitude.

Five-day value added course ends

The five-day value added course on the topic ‘Managing Innovations and Intellectual Property Rights’ by University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana concluded here on Friday. The inaugural address was delivered by Dr Rupinder Tiwari, IPR chair, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The chief guest of the valedictory session was Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Executive Director of Punjab State Council for Science & Technology. Around 120 students participated in the course.

Talent hunt programme at BCM

The Talent Development Cell of the BCM College of Eduation organised a three-day programme titled ‘Skills N Thrills’ from August 25-27 to identify and chisel the hidden talents of BCMites. Students showcased their artistic skills by participating in different fine art competitions like poster making, collage making, rangoli making etc. An interactive session on the topic ‘Journey from Student Life to Professional Life’ was organised on August 27 where Dr Anuradha Kumar, a social development specialist deliberated on the ways and means young student teachers ought to adopt at the onset of their professional career so as to keep stress at bay.

Solo-singing competition

Sahodaya Schools Complex, Ludhiana (East), conducted the inter-school solo singing competition 2022-23 which was hosted by Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala. About 38 schools participated in it. The competition was organized on the theme ‘Independence Day’, in which a student of USPC Jain Public School, Yuvam, of class VII, bagged the second position and brought laurels to the school. President of the school Shubash Kumar Jain and other members of the staff congratulated him on his achievement and encouraged him.

PAU inks MoU with hp varsity

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, and Dr Harinder Kumar Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, CSKHPKV. Dr Gosal said the objective of the MoU was to promote and enhance scientific and academic interaction between both the universities. Dr Shammi Kapoor, Registrar, PAU, said the collaboration would strength ties among researchers, farmers and students of these universities.

Investiture organised

Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, organised Investiture Ceremony and Bulletin board Competition on Saturday. The day was imbued with a sense of pride, humility, leadership and love for creativity. Suhail Mir, ADCP 2 Ludhiana, was the chief guest. In the elected Students’ Council, Aryan Jain and Chetna were elected as the Head Boy and Head Girl of the school respectively. Anu Verma, Principal, expressed her gratitude to the chief guest for sharing his thoughts with the students.

Cyber crime awareness seminar

The Cyber Crime Unit, Sarabha Nagar police station, Ludhiana, organised a seminar in RS Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana to sensitize the children about cyber crime and the ways to stay alert. ASI Rampal Singh, constables Rohit Bajaad and Harkiran Kaur guided the students about the laws of cyber crime and how to safeguard themselves from payment frauds. Mohan Lal Kalra, Director (Academics), and other staff thanked the whole team for the seminar.

Vaishnavi 2nd in english Olympiad

Vaishnavi Mehta of Class VI-D of BCM School secured the second international rank in International English Olympiad (IEO) by scoring 59/ 60, the school principal DP Guleria said. While congratulating the student for her achievement, he said, “ Vaishnavi Mehta was awarded with a silver medal & a gift voucher of 1,000 rupees. She was also awarded the Medal of Distinction for securing 16th Zonal rank in National Science Olympiad (NSO) and Medal of excellence for securing 1st school rank in International Maths Olympiad (IMO).”

KVM hoopsters shine

Girl athletes of Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, won the Inter-School Zonal Level Volleyball Tournament held at Guru Nanak Stadium from August 25 to 27. In the final (U-19 category), Kundan Vidya Mandir prevailed over Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana 2-1 to emerge as champions while BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, scripted an identical win (2-1) over Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Kitchlu Nagar to secure third position. AP Sharma, Principal and Director (Academics), KVM, congratulated the students and coach, Amanpreet Kaur Saini, on the achievement.