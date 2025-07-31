Trees in poor condition pose threat to public safety in city

Several trees across the city have become dangerously unstable following recent rains and strong winds, raising serious safety concerns for residents and commuters.

In many areas, trees have either tilted precariously or are on the verge of collapsing but no preventive action has been taken by the authorities so far.

In Sarabha Nagar’s Block I, a portion of a tree recently fell on the road due to adverse weather conditions. Though debris was pushed aside to clear the traffic, another part of the tree remains dangerously tilted and is now entangled with an power pole.

“If the other part of the tree falls, it could prove fatal. Worse, if power lines snap, they could pose a risk of electrocution. We approached the area councillor, who told us to get the tree cut on our own. But how can we do that when power lines are entangled? Power needs to be snapped first,” said a resident. “We feel helpless as no action has been taken yet,” the resident said.

Similar complaints have surfaced from other parts of the city, where weakened or tilted trees remain unattended. Residents fear that if prompt action was not taken, trees could lead to serious mishaps. They have urged the authorities to take action to avoid any untoward incident due to such trees.