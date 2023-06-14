Tremors felt in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses and offices after earthquake tremors were felt in the city around 2 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The tremors were felt across other parts of north India.

Nihaar, who was having lunch in her office, said she suddenly felt her tiffin was shaking. “I rushed outside and saw many more people were standing there,” she said.

It was last in May that earthquake had occurred and now again in June. “The environment around us is changing and these phenomenas are becoming common,” said another city resident.