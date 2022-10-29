Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

A trial for processing legacy waste with machines at the Municipal Corporation’s main garbage dumpsite remained successful, an official of the MC’s health branch said.

The official said the machines were running in a right manner during the trial a few days ago. He said the work would be carried out in a full swing in a few days.

Under the Smart City Mission project, bioremediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was to be done at the dumpsite. A total of around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had accumulated at the main garbage dumpsite. The civic body has also planned to process the remaining 25 lakh metric tonnes legacy waste under another project.

Around two weeks ago, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the machines installed by the firm concerned for processing legacy waste at the dumpsite. She had directed firm officials to run the trial and start operations. The company, Sagar Motors, has been awarded the contract for the processing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The processing of 2,600 metric tonnes of legacy waste would be done daily, according to the MC Commissioner.

In July, the NGT had ordered the MC to deposit Rs 100 crore with the District Magistrate, towards interim compensation, for its failure to comply with solid waste management rules and other environmental norms. The NGT monitoring committee had highlighted that around 30 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the dumpsite.