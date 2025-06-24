Trials for senior cricketers to be held on June 25

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will conduct trials to select senior cricketers (boys) at the GRD Academy ground, Hambran Road, on June 25 at 9 am.

Sunny Khosla, Chairman of the Sub-Committee of the LDCA, appointed by the Punjab Cricket Association to oversee local cricket activities, said the selected probables would be enrolled with the regional coaching centre of the LDCA, operated at the same venue. The Ludhiana team for all Katoch Shield Tournament matches will be finalised from among these probables.