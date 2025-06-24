DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Trials for senior cricketers to be held on June 25

Trials for senior cricketers to be held on June 25

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:24 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) will conduct trials to select senior cricketers (boys) at the GRD Academy ground, Hambran Road, on June 25 at 9 am.

Advertisement

Sunny Khosla, Chairman of the Sub-Committee of the LDCA, appointed by the Punjab Cricket Association to oversee local cricket activities, said the selected probables would be enrolled with the regional coaching centre of the LDCA, operated at the same venue. The Ludhiana team for all Katoch Shield Tournament matches will be finalised from among these probables.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts