Trials for state games to be held on Oct 5 and 6

Our Correspondent

LUDHIANA, OCTOBER 4

The local office of the Punjab Sports Department will organise trials on October 5 and 6 for 10 sports disciplines, at multiple venues, 9 am onwards. The selected sportspersons will represent Ludhiana district in the state-level games during the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan scheduled to be held from October 10 to 25, across the state.

Rupinder Singh, District Sports Officer, said the selection trials in archery (U-14, 17, 21 and 21-40 years) will be conducted at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar and trials in cycling (U-14, 17, 21-25 and 25-40 years) will be held at Punjab Agricultural University.

Athletes of kayaking and canoeing, rowing and equestrian have been advised to contact the District Sports Officer on phone number 0161-2410494 at Guru Nanak Stadium while players of fencing, gymnastics, wushu and rugby are to report at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium.

The skating rink at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana will be the venue for selection trials in roller skating. Players have been asked to bring their Adhaar cards and date of birth certificates at the time of trials without which they will not be allowed to attend the selection process, said Rupinder Singh.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan