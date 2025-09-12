DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Trials for sub-junior national basketball championship today

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:12 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
The Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) will organise trials at Guru Nanak Stadium here on September 12 from 10 am onwards to select players that shall represent the state in the ensuing sub-junior national basketball championship from October 4 to 10 at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. Players born on or after January 1, 2012, can attend these trials. They are required to bring their date of birth certificate in original and Aadhaar cards.

