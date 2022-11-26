Trials for volleyball national championship today

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 25

The Punjab Volleyball Association (PVA) will organise trials to select the Punjab youth volleyball boys and girls teams here at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College ground on November 26 from 9.30 am onwards.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, MP, and Raj Kumar, president and general secretary, respectively, of the PVA said selected players will represent Punjab in the 25th National Youth Volleyball Championship, to be held from December 16 to 22 at Panna in Madhya Pradesh.