Tribunal imposes Rs 10K costs on Ludhiana MC for delay in filing action-taken report

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for seeking yet another adjournment to file an action-taken report in a case concerning alleged unauthorised openings of commercial establishments towards a green belt along Model Town Extension Road in Ludhiana.

The Principal Bench of the NGT in New Delhi granted the civic body one final week to submit the report, while directing it to deposit the cost with the NGT Bar Association, Principal Bench, within the same period.

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The matter pertains to alleged unauthorised doors and shutters of commercial establishments opening towards the green belt along Model Town Extension Road and near the Rotary Club.

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During a hearing on September 17, the Tribunal examined an additional action-taken report submitted by the MC Commissioner on July 30. The Bench found the report inadequate, noting that it did not mention measurements and dimensions of the green belt.

The Tribunal also raised concerns over the civic body’s earlier report dated May 8, in which the MC had stated that four shops adjoining the green belt had been completely closed and sealed.

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Questioning the action, the Tribunal observed that if no encroachment existed, there appeared to be no reason to seal the shops. If unauthorised encroachments were present, it sought an explanation as to why they had not been removed.

The NGT made it clear that merely locking or sealing doors and shutters would not amount to compliance with its directions. It directed that openings facing the greenbelt should be permanently closed through appropriate construction, if they were not specifically permitted under sanctioned building plans.

The MC was instructed to submit a comprehensive report detailing the status of every such opening, the measurements of the green belt, relevant sanctioned building plans and supporting documents. The Tribunal also sought video recordings of the site to verify the ground situation.

At the subsequent hearing on October 26, the civic body sought another week’s time to file the report. While allowing the request, the Tribunal imposed a costs of Rs 10,000.

The MC has now been directed to submit the complete action-taken report within a week. The matter has been listed for hearing on December 7 along with execution application of 2025.

The applicants, Kapil Arora and Vikas Arora, have maintained that the green belt was meant for environmental protection and public use and should not be compromised by unauthorised commercial openings or access points.

They have further argued that physically closing unauthorised openings, rather than merely sealing or locking them, is necessary to ensure compliance with the Tribunal’s directions.

According to the applicants, the MC should ensure effective compliance on the ground and provide complete information to the Tribunal instead of filing incomplete reports or repeatedly seeking extensions.

The case has again drawn attention to the protection of green belts in the city and the need for authorities to prevent commercial establishments from using such public spaces through unauthorised openings or access points.