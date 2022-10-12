Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Election Tribunal of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has set aside the election for the post of secretary of the Ludhiana Bar Association held on December 12, 2021. The Tribunal has also directed the District Bar Association (DBA) of Ludhiana to re-conduct the election for the post of secretary for the remaining term without any delay.

The decision has been pronounced on a petition filed by advocate Vikas Gupta. He alleged that the winning candidate, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, and his supporters, had created chaos during the counting of votes by entering the polling room and committed malpractice by stealing or misplacing three votes.

Three advocates, petitioner Vikas Gupta, Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channa, had contested for the post. Sidhu had been declared elected by a margin of two votes. Vikas Gupta had challenged the election before the Bar Council. Sidhu, on the other hand, denied the allegation before the Tribunal.

The tribunal held that three votes were missing at the time of counting and the petitioner was declared defeated by margin of two votes and thus, the result of the election was materially affected. The Returning Officer admitted that during counting, there was a complete chaos in the counting hall and during the first round of counting, a few votes were missing. The election staff, including the ROs concerned, should have been more diligent, the court held.

The order read that the Tribunal was satisfied that the result of the election was materially affected with the missing three votes and the chaos created during the counting and therefore, the election for the post of DBA Secretary, Ludhiana, for the term of 2021-22 stands set aside with immediate effect. The Bar Association, Ludhiana, has also been ordered to re-conduct the election for the post for the remaining term without any delay and in an expeditious manner.