Tribune honours achievers at Patiala event

Achievers from Patiala and the Doaba region in various fields were recognised for their contributions during The Tribune Punjab Achievers-2026, held on Friday held with great splendour at The Lauriant Resorts in Patiala.

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The event celebrated excellence across diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, industry and entrepreneurship.

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Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Local Government, School Education, Higher Education and Languages, Technical Education, Information and Public Relations, Punjab, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

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Senior functionaries from The Tribune Group, including General Manager Amit Sharma, Punjabi Tribune Editor Arvinder Kaur Johal and Dainik Tribune Editor Naresh Kaushal, were present on the occasion.

The awards were aimed at honouring outstanding contributions by business leaders and organisations that have demonstrated innovation, sustainability, inclusivity and social responsibility.

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Chief guest Harjot Singh Bains praised the initiative in his address. “The Tribune has been the voice of the people for a long time. It has never turned its back on any issue, and raised several matters that concern the public in a compelling manner. The Tribune has a strong readership. I have been reading it since my childhood days. If you want to stay connected with the world, a newspaper is essential. It shows you what is happening and sometimes helps raise issues before the government. The Tribune Group has done a commendable job in taking this initiative,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Sharma said: “For generations, The Tribune and Punjab have shared a relationship built on trust, mutual respect and a common commitment to public service. Since its inception, The Tribune has closely chronicled Punjab’s journey — its challenges, aspirations and achievements. From the days of the freedom movement to the rebuilding after Partition, from the Green Revolution to Punjab’s emergence as a leader in education, sports, industry and many other fields, The Tribune has always stood as the voice of the people. It is, therefore, particularly meaningful for us to celebrate the achievers of this state”.

The title sponsor, International Tractors Ltd (Sonalika), played a pivotal role in making the event a success. The co-sponsor, LandForce – a unit of Dashmesh Mechanical Works, Amargarh — also contributed significantly. Adding more value, the gifting partner, AlBasir Group of Industries, ensured the winners were honoured with thoughtful recognitions, enhancing the prestige of the awards.

Celebration partner Jagshaan Enterprises, also among the achievers, played a pivotal role. “We are truly honoured for being recognised for our contribution in our field. It means a lot. Also, the recognition inspires us to do better and improve further,” said Gurman Rai and Bliss from the Jagshaan Enterprises.

Hospitality partners, The Lauriant Resorts, Patiala added a celebratory spirit to the occasion. The evening saw the awardees share and showcase inspiring success stories.

The event follows a successful Bathinda edition of the awards, which recognised achievers from the Malwa region.

After the award ceremony, the Mandair Brothers enthralled the gathering with a melodious performance that left the gathering spell-bound.

In her concluding remarks, Arvinder Johal expressed heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees. “Your achievements make Punjab proud and inspire many others,” she said.

The achiever’s honoured the event include RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh; International Tractors Limited; Landforce, Amargarh; Albasir Group of Industries; Ricela Group Co’s, Dhuri; Tagore International School, Akbarpur Afgana (Devigarh); The Punjab Public School, Nabha; Love Enterprises, Nalas Khurd; Jagshaan Enterprises; Lauriant Hotels and Resorts, Patiala; St Attri Public School, Lalru; Crockery Association, Chandigarh; JK Memorial Global School, Bagrian; Subhash Jansewa Foundation; Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Bardwal; Aarhtia Association, Rajpura; Rice Millers Association, Malerkotla; Holy Heart Educational and Welfare Society, Sunam; The Paradise International School, Ghagga; Care Multi Speciality Centre, Patiala; Edumont World School, Nabha; Mata Gujri Senior Secondary School, Devigarh; Mehar Baba Charitable Trust, Bassi Pathana; Rikhidev Sports Club; Riyasat e Rana; Rotary Club, Rajpura; Tannu Property Advisor, Devigarh; and The Patiala Welfare Society.