Tribune Real Estate Expo opens amid great response from buyers, developers

The two-day Tribune Real Estate Expo-2026 began on a promising note at Hotel Park Plaza here on Saturday, drawing more than 300 visitors on the opening day. Home buyers, investors and property enthusiasts turned up in large numbers, showing keen interest in a wide range of residential and commercial projects, showcased by leading developers from across Punjab.

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The expo was inaugurated by Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Supply and Sanitation and Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian. The minister visited various stalls, interacted with exhibitors and buyers, and appreciated The Tribune Group for bringing together reputed developers and prospective customers under one roof.

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He said such events play an important role in promoting transparency in the real estate sector and enable buyers to compare projects, understand market trends and make informed investment decisions.

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The minister was accompanied by Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Trust, and Sanjeev Bariana, The Tribune, during the inauguration.

Following the success of its previous editions, The Tribune Real Estate Expo has established itself as one of North India’s most trusted and leading property exhibitions. The event has consistently brought together reputed developers, financial institutions and prospective homebuyers on a common platform. Earlier editions held in Chandigarh (2019, 2020, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026), Shimla (2023) and Ludhiana (2025) witnessed enthusiastic participation from visitors and leading real estate companies.

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Like its earlier editions, this year’s expo offers visitors a comprehensive view of the latest developments in the real estate market. Buyers can interact directly with developers, gather detailed information about ongoing and upcoming residential and commercial projects, compare amenities, locations and prices and understand financing options. Representatives from participating companies are also offering guidance on project specifications, possession schedules and exclusive offers available during the expo.

The event is powered by AGI Infra as the main sponsor, while the AIPL is the co-sponsor. Media Vox is the event partner, and Jyoti TMT is associated as the steel partner. The exhibitors include Hero Homes, The Magique Homes, Jubilee, Eldeco, The Eastern Park, Ambika, Shoplaza, GK Group, Omera Group, Estate Tiger and Epique Real Venture.

The expo will continue on Sunday, offering another opportunity for prospective homebuyers and investors to explore projects, interact with developers and make informed property decisions.