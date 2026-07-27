Tribune realty expo in Ludhiana wraps up with encouraging response from buyers

The two-day Tribune Real Estate Expo 2026 concluded on Sunday at Hotel Park Plaza here. The event saw more than 1,000 visitors over two days.

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Homebuyers, investors and property enthusiasts from the district and nearby areas visited the expo in large numbers, reflecting the growing interest in residential and commercial real estate projects across the state.

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The second day saw a steady flow of visitors as prospective buyers interacted with leading developers to gather information about ongoing and upcoming housing projects. Visitors explored a wide range of residential apartments, independent floors, villas, plotted developments and commercial spaces while comparing prices, locations, amenities and investment opportunities.

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Among the prominent visitors on the concluding day was Mohinder Goyal, president, CREDAI Punjab. CREDAI is a prominent body of real estate developers in the country. He appreciated The Tribune for organising the exhibition and said such initiatives provided a credible platform where reputed developers and genuine buyers could come together under one roof, helping customers make informed property decisions. He added that property exhibitions also contributed to greater transparency in the real estate sector and reflected positive growth of the state’s housing market.

The expo reinforced its reputation as one of North India’s trusted property exhibitions by bringing leading developers, real estate consultants and prospective buyers onto a common platform. Organisers said the visitors got a chance to directly interact with company representatives, understand project specifications, compare offerings and seek guidance on financing options, possession schedules and special offers.

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Several exhibitors expressed satisfaction over the response during the two-day event, and said they saw encouraging enquiries from genuine homebuyers as well as investors looking for long-term opportunities. Many visitors appreciated the convenience of exploring multiple projects at a single venue, enabling them to compare options before making investment decisions.

Visitors urged the organisers to hold the expo every year.

The event was powered by AGI Infra as the main sponsor and AIPL was the co-sponsor. Media Vox partnered as the event partner and Jyoti TMT was the steel partner.

The exhibitors included Hero Homes, The Magique Homes, Jubilee, Eldeco, The Eastern Park, Ambika, Shoplaza, GK Group, Omera Group, Estate Tiger and Epique Real Venture.