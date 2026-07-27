DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Tribune realty expo in Ludhiana wraps up with encouraging response from buyers

Tribune realty expo in Ludhiana wraps up with encouraging response from buyers

The Tribune Real Estate Expo in Ludhiana saw more than 1,000 visitors over two days.

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prospective buyers talk to developers at The Tribune Real Estate Expo in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

The two-day Tribune Real Estate Expo 2026 concluded on Sunday at Hotel Park Plaza here. The event saw more than 1,000 visitors over two days.

Advertisement

Homebuyers, investors and property enthusiasts from the district and nearby areas visited the expo in large numbers, reflecting the growing interest in residential and commercial real estate projects across the state.

Advertisement

The second day saw a steady flow of visitors as prospective buyers interacted with leading developers to gather information about ongoing and upcoming housing projects. Visitors explored a wide range of residential apartments, independent floors, villas, plotted developments and commercial spaces while comparing prices, locations, amenities and investment opportunities.

Advertisement

Among the prominent visitors on the concluding day was Mohinder Goyal, president, CREDAI Punjab. CREDAI is a prominent body of real estate developers in the country. He appreciated The Tribune for organising the exhibition and said such initiatives provided a credible platform where reputed developers and genuine buyers could come together under one roof, helping customers make informed property decisions. He added that property exhibitions also contributed to greater transparency in the real estate sector and reflected positive growth of the state’s housing market.

The expo reinforced its reputation as one of North India’s trusted property exhibitions by bringing leading developers, real estate consultants and prospective buyers onto a common platform. Organisers said the visitors got a chance to directly interact with company representatives, understand project specifications, compare offerings and seek guidance on financing options, possession schedules and special offers.

Advertisement

Several exhibitors expressed satisfaction over the response during the two-day event, and said they saw encouraging enquiries from genuine homebuyers as well as investors looking for long-term opportunities. Many visitors appreciated the convenience of exploring multiple projects at a single venue, enabling them to compare options before making investment decisions.

Visitors urged the organisers to hold the expo every year.

The event was powered by AGI Infra as the main sponsor and AIPL was the co-sponsor. Media Vox partnered as the event partner and Jyoti TMT was the steel partner.

The exhibitors included Hero Homes, The Magique Homes, Jubilee, Eldeco, The Eastern Park, Ambika, Shoplaza, GK Group, Omera Group, Estate Tiger and Epique Real Venture.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts