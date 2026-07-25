Tribune Realty Expo kicks off in Ludhiana on July 25, to offer variety of options

The Tribune is organising the Tribune Real Estate Expo 2026 at Hotel Park Plaza here on July 25 and 26, bringing together the country’s leading real estate developers, builders, banks and housing finance institutions under a single roof.

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Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

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Organisers said the expo will remain open to visitors from 11 am to 7 pm on both days. It will offer homebuyers, investors and the public an opportunity to explore a wide range of residential and commercial projects, compare property options, and interact with developers and financial institutions.

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Leading banks and housing finance companies will participate in the exhibition, providing information on home loans, financing options and other financial products to prospective buyers.

The Tribune, one of North India’s leading English newspapers, has been organising realty expos for the past several years to provide a common platform for the real estate industry and property buyers. Previous editions held in Chandigarh, Shimla and Ludhiana received an encouraging response from developers as well as consumers.

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Organisers said the expo comes at a time when demand for residential and commercial properties continues to grow, with more people opting to invest in homes and real estate. The event is aimed at helping buyers make informed decisions by helping them evaluate multiple projects at a single venue.

Visitors will get an opportunity to interact with industry experts, understand the latest market trends and explore projects catering to different budgets — from affordable housing to premium residential developments.

The organisers said the expo is expected to attract a large number of visitors from Ludhiana and neighbouring districts. They added that the event would serve as an important platform for developers to showcase their latest projects and help consumers access a wide range of property and financing options at one place.

This edition has received strong participation from the real estate industry. AGI Infra has joined the event as the main sponsor. AIPL is the co-sponsor and Media Vox is the event partner. The expo will feature leading names of the real estate sector.

Hero Homes, The Magique Homes, Jubilee, Eldeco, The Eastern Park, Ambika, Shoplaza, GK Group, Omera Group, Estate Tiger and Epique Real Venture are among the exhibitors.

Jyoti TMT has joined the event as the steel partner. Representatives of these companies will interact with visitors, provide information about their latest projects and offer guidance on investment opportunities, home-buying options and ongoing developments in the region.