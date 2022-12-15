Tributes paid to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

To pay homage to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon on his martyrdom day, a function was organised in Government Senior Secondary School at Issewal, the martyr’s native village. During the function, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the martyr had laid down his life for the sake of the country and the countrymen would ever remain indebted to him.

The minister said such sons of the soil had sacrificed their lives for emancipating the country from the shackles of foreign imperialism. Martyr’s family members, including Sukhpal Singh Sekhon and others were present during the function.

Wreath-laying ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the Param Vir Chakra recipient Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon on his martyrdom day at the District Administrative Complex.

Martyr Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, a native of Issewal village in Dakha, had sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik along with AOC Sandeep Chaudhary paid tributes to him by laying wreaths while the Punjab Police and Air force presented the guard of honour to the martyr.