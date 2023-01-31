Tributes paid to freedom fighters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Tributes were paid to freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country at the District Administrative Complex under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik. ADC Amarjit Bains was also present on the occasion.

All civil and police officials and employees paid homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs. A two-minute silence was observed at 11 am.

The DC said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs. Every citizen is enjoying the independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.”

She paid homage to martyrs and made an appeal to all the officials, employees and citizens to put in their efforts to make India a country of their dream of the martyrs. Officials and employees of various departments were also present on the occasion.