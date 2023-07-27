Tributes paid to Kargil War heroes

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 26

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations paid homage to soldiers killed in the line of duty, ex-servicemen, serving soldiers and members of their families in recognition of sacrifices made by them during war and peace.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a function held on Kargil Vijay Diwas at MGMN Senior Secondary School by Rotary Club to felicitate 24 ex-servicemen who served the nation during the war.

Anil Jain presided over the function and Malerkotla ADC Flight Lieutenant Surinder Singh was the chief guest. A two-minute silence was observed for the personnel who had sacrificed their lives during battles, including the 1999 Kargil War.

Flight Lieutenant Surinder Singh said officials working under his jurisdiction had been told to pay due respect to families of martyrs, ex-servicemen and serving defence personnel when they visit for certain works.

