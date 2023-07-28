 Tributes paid to Kargil War heroes : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
Tributes paid to Kargil War heroes

The NCC cadets of DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, paid a floral tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War during a sombre event on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar and the cadets acknowledged the sacrifice made by the bravehearts. Overwhelmed with a sense of national pride, the cadets recited some patriotic poems. Bhullar and the students planted saplings in memory of the patriots who lost their lives for the honour of the country. She encouraged the students to spread brotherhood and harmony in society.

Spring Dale Public School paid homage to the Kargil martyrs on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas. The campus echoed with slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Matram’. A speech on the significance of the day was delivered in the morning assembly. Some students penned slogans hailing the valour of the fallen jawans. Chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia highlighted the importance of the day and exhorted the students to tread on the path of patriotism.

Students of BCM School, Dugri, paid rich tributes to the Kargil War martyrs on the Vijay Diwas. The teachers enlightened the students about the significance of the day. The pupils got a glimpse of the historic war as they were shown visuals of the conflict that captured the zeitgeist of the times. A poster-making activity was organised to instill a sense of patriotism in the students and to test their creativity. The students expressed their patriotic selves by drawing beautiful posters on the theme. An essay-writing competition, a power point presentation and a role play were also held for senior students. Principal Vandna Shahi lauded the students’ efforts and emphasised the importance of remembering the ultimate sacrifice made by the fallen soldiers.

Ryan International Group of Schools organised a trip to United Kingdom. Ryan School students from Delhi and Punjab had an incredible international adventure. They embarked on an extraordinary journey to the English Summer School at Hurst College in the United Kingdom, organized by the prestigious Manor Courses from 10th to 24th July. The young explorers had an absolute blast, making friends with students from 20 different countries and immersing themselves in the captivating history and culture of London, Oxford, and Brighton.

In an endeavor to embrace nature's splendour and commemorate the significance of World Environment Day, BCMites took a captivating stride towards a greener future with a tree plantation drive organised by HarperCollins and Vedanta. Amidst a sense of camaraderie and commitment to environmental conservation, students and the staff members came together to sow the seeds of sustainability. With unwavering enthusiasm and fervor, the saplings were gently nestled into the fertile earth, signifying the inception of a thriving green legacy. The tree plantation drive exemplified unyielding commitment to instilling environmental consciousness in the minds and hearts of our students. The whole BCM family undertook the pledge to nurture these saplings into majestic emblems of life, encapsulating the benevolence of nature's bountiful embrace. The School Principal, Dr. Vandna Shahi, graced the event with her august presence and delivered a resounding address, inspiring everyone present to be stewards of the environment. It was an initiative that echoed beyond the boundaries of the school , resonating with the global call for ecological preservation.

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana multi- talented student, Bhavik Jaggi (VIII- E) added another golden leaf to the glorious book of achievements by bagging prestigious Indo International Achievers Award 2023. Bhavik Jaggi made a mark in the world of talent with his exemplary excellence in the fields of modeling, singing and academics. Jaggi has captured the attention of music enthusiasts with the release of his two albums on T - series, namely, "Maaki Dhunn Mein Rehta Hoon" and " Maa Tehron Wali," which garnered abundant attention and appreciation from the audience. Esteemed Punjabi Singer Gurdass Mann, renowned artist Jassie Gill, and widely recognised personality Jaswinder Bhalla have all praised his talent and wished him the best for his future endeavours.He is the youngest student having secured admission in the Tejwant Kittu Music Academy through a competitive audition process, highlighting his exceptional skill and talent. Principal Dr. Satwant Kaur Bhullar expressed her elation over the brilliant honour at the Indo International Achievers Award 2023. She extended her heartiest congratulations to the student and her proud parents. She motivated the talented star to continue his pursuit of excellence and make a positive impact on society.

Jesus' Sacred Heart School, DX-1, South city, Ludhiana organised class presentations wherein students of Grade XI presented business plans of start-up, projects based on share market options, resorts for pleasure, health products and much more. They developed various apps to give a kick start to their proposed projects. All the teams were well prepared to convince the parents about the profitability of their products. The participants, armed with statistics and in-depth research, validated and made their arguments more emphatic with precision. All the students exhibited great oratorical skills along with exemplary entrepreneurial abilities. They had put in tremendous hard work to showcase their hidden talent. They were grilled with the most challenging queries and all the teams exhibited immense confidence. Similarly for Grade IX, the class presentation was in form of group symposium and exhibited oratory skills along with critical thinking abilities in group symposium on Topics like Start-ups India- Boosting Entrepreneurship, South Asian countries are in crisis, Has India lost its neighbours, Drug Abuse- from harm to hope. Audience were amazed to see the spontaneous over flow of thoughts and wisdom in the minds of students. The questioning round was handled by students with utmost precision. The Director, Pawandeep Singh of the school appreciated students for putting up the best show ever. Parents applauded the performance of their wards.

