Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 2
Students of various schools vowed to contribute in the making of an ideal society by following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of birth anniversary of the duo.
Addressing students at brief functions held in their respective schools, Viney Goyal, Surinder Pal Sofat, Bipan Sethi, Komal Maavi and Baljit Singh Taggar recalled the contribution of Gandhi and Shastri in the freedom struggle and governance of the nation during earlier post-independence years.
Appreciating gestures shown by heads of some schools in organising functions on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the administration too had launched a coordinated movement to pay tributes to the two leaders besides spreading awareness about freedom fighters among youth in general and students in particular.
Meanwhile, 153rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation was observed as the International Day of Non-Violence under the jurisdiction of Ahmedgarh, Raikot and Payal assembly segments.
Meetings were organised to call upon residents to play an active role to transform dreams of Gandhi and come forward to facilitate implementation of the UN Chief’s message on the occasion ‘End Racism Build Peace’ at global level.
