Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Ludhiana, May 15

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust today paid homage to Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary through a yagya at his birthplace in Naughara.

The trust president and martyr’s descendants, Ashok Thapar and Tribhuvan Thapar, bathed the martyr’s statue with Panchamrit to the tunes of Vande Mataram.

In a blood donation camp organised in collaboration with Rahihas Seva Society, 171 units of blood were donated and dedicated to the martyr. Narayan Puri, Gaurav Bawa and Ajay Vashishtha described Sukhdev as the true son of Mother India and made the youth present pledge to remain loyal to the country by following the path of patriotism as shown by him.

School and college students presented cultural performances on patriotism.

Every eye turned moist after watching the emotionally charged moments of martyrdom of Sukhdev Thapar presented through street drama.

Researcher Dr Pradeep described the life story of Sukhdev. Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust Chairman Ashok Thapar, national youth president Tribhuvan Thapar and other members expressed their gratitude by presenting the image of Sukhdev to the distinguished guests.

Describing the birthplace of Sukhdev Thapar as a national heritage, Ashok Thapar said even after seven decades of independence, they have been running from pillar to post to get direct access from Chaura Bazaar to the birth place of the martyr. Thapar said the martyr is being ignored by the state and the Centre because he identified as a Hindu. Had Sukhdev belonged to any minority community, everyone from former Chief Ministers to the present Chief Minister of Punjab would have definitely reached his birthplace to pay obeisance, he rued.

Bittu at Sukhdev’s birthplace

Ravneet Bittu, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ludhiana, today paid homage to Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary by visiting his birthplace. Offering flowers, Bittu was joined by members of Thapar’s family, including Ashok Thapar and engaged in discussions with Tribhuvan Thapar about the martyr’s biography.

Reflecting on the inspirational legacy of Sukhdev Thapar, Bittu emphasised the significance of his sacrifice, which instills in all of us the spirit of dedication to our nation. He highlighted the responsibility of governments and society to honour the families of martyrs and preserve their memories.

