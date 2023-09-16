Tricksters dupe realtor of Rs 1.5L, gold; 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

A gang of tricksters allegedly targeted an elderly property dealer staying in Baba Deep Singh Nagar by hypnotising him. The gang looted 4.5 tola of gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from the man.

Victim Harcharan Singh (65) said when he was returning home from market yesterday, a person disguised as a saint stopped him and asked about the way to Gurdwara Manji Sahib. As part of the conspiracy, two persons on a motorcycle, including a woman, stopped their vehicle near him.

“The duo said the saint was powerful and his blessings could help people in achieving anything. The alleged saint then made a flower with a 500 currency note and while giving it to me, he asked to bring illegal money or valuables lying at home. When I took the note in my hands, I rushed to my house and took Rs 1.5 lakh, 4.5 tola of gold ornaments and gave them to the fake saint,” he said.

When the victim handed over the same to him, he regained consciousness and held the suspect tightly but they pushed him away and fled.

Sources said the police got the CCTV footage of the suspects and launched a probe to identify them.

A case has been registered against the suspects.