Trident cup: Skipper Rehaan steers Ludhiana into semifinal

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 3

A fine performance with the bat and ball (33 runs and 3 wickets for 21 runs) by skipper Rehaan Attri helped Ludhiana outplay hosts Moga by eight runs in the quarterfinal and secure a berth in the last four in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Malwa Trident Cup. The match was held at KIP School ground, Moga, on Tuesday.

Moga won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. In the stipulated 23 overs, Ludhiana scored 124 runs after a loss of seven wickets. Their innings revolved around Rehaan Attri, Amiroj Singh and Adhiraj Mangat, who made 33, 31 and 27 runs, respectively.

In reply, Moga could muster only 116 runs after losing nine wickets. Gurbaljeet Singh chipped in with 33 runs, Robin Bawa contributed 25 runs, whereas Jerry Bawa and Ravtej Singh scored 17 and 15 runs, respectively, but that was not enough to overhaul Ludhiana’s total.

In the semifinal to be held on January 5, Ludhiana will take on Amritsar at Mansa.