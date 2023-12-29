Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Ludhiana, December 28
The Sarabha Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case of fraud against Sarojit Rao of Heerapur, Jharkhand, Ankur Kumar of Purnia, Bihar, and Varun Kumar of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, all employees of a pharmaceutical company, for causing Rs 5.47-crore losses to their employer.
The suspects allegedly took orders from other companies without keeping the owner in the loop and supplied medicines to them.
The complainant, Tarun Kaman, of Sham Nagar in his complaint to the police on January 27 this year stated that the employees received Rs 15.91 lakh as commission for supplying medicines, about which he had no knowledge, and kept the money with them. In fact, they also sold the medicines at cheaper rates, causing losses of Rs 5.47 crore to him.
Investigating officer ASI Jagjit Singh said a case of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy was registered against the suspects and further probe was launched in the case.
