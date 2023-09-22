Trio posing as cops kidnap, loot man; held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

The Salem Tabri police yesterday arrested three persons posing themselves as policemen, who abducted and looted a man. After committing the loot, they threw the victim on the road near the Tajpur Central Jail and fled.

The suspects have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Jaswant Singh of Kaneja village and Amandeep Singh, alias Billa, of Dhoka Mohalla.

A case has been registered against them.

The complainant, Firoz Miyan, of the Tajpur road area told the police that on September 19 he had gone to meet his friend Azhar on the Tajpur road. While returning home when he stopped at a shop, three persons posing themselves as police officials came in a car and bundled him into the vehicle. When he asked them the reason behind the same, the suspects said they were taking him to the Police Division 4.

“Instead of taking me to the police station, they took me towards the Tajpur road where they pointed a sharp weapon at me and looted Rs 300 and a mobile phone from me. Afterwards, the suspects threw me on the road and fled. Later, I lodged a complaint. After probe, the police registered a case and arrested the accused on Wednesday,” he said.