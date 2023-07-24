Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 23

Three men posing as Income Tax (I-T) officials entered the house of a fortune teller at Albelpura Rodiwal village in Malerkotla district and took away cash and valuables worth around Rs 8 lakh on Saturday.

They looted Rs 3 lakh in cash, 100-gm gold jewellery, 100-gm silver ornaments and some documents from the house.

Taking serious notice of the robbery in a middle class family in a rural area, the police, led by Malerkotla SSP Gursharan Singh Grewal, have launched a scientific and technical investigation

to identify the suspects and nab them.

Besides issuing sketches of the suspects, the team is focusing on the CCTV footage of nearby localities and dumps of mobile towers of the region.

Perusal of an the FIR registered against unidentified persons under Sections 454, 382 and 120-B of the IPC, three persons had entered the house of Mohammad Hashim, an Islamic fortune teller, by posing as I-T officials and took away Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery and some important documents kept in the almirah.

The suspects, who came on a motorcycle, took Salma (mother of Hashim) and her daughter-in-law in confidence before entering the room and asked them to hand over all keys as they had to search almirahs, boxes, etc.

“They took out cash, jewellery and documents in an envelope and pretended to talk to his seniors but did not allow me to call my son or leaders of the village,” said Salma, alleging that the trio left their home after threatening them with dire consequences if they raise the alarm.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said the Ahmedgarh Sadar police had been advised to undertake intensive investigation of the sequence of events leading to the robbery.

“We have taken the issue seriously and got sketches of the trio prepared with the help of Salma and her daughter-in-law,” said Sandhu, adding that separate teams had been constituted to collect footage of CCTV cameras installed at various places in the region.

