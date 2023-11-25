Trio rob factory owner of Rs 40K, silver jewellery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

A factory owner was looted by three motorcycle-borne persons near Eldeco Estate on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway on Wednesday night.

The complainant, Bhavnesh Kumar, the owner of a garment manufacturing unit, was heading home in his car. He stopped his car near Eldeco Estate to answer nature’s call when the three motorcycle-borne persons came and cornered him. They were carrying sharp weapons and asked the victim to hand over cash and valuables to them. He reportedly handed over Rs 40,000 in cash and a silver bracelet to the trio after which the suspects fled the scene.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Salem Tabri police. The SHO, Salem Tabri, SI Harjit Singh, said after conducting a probe, a case would be registered and the suspects would be nabbed soon.