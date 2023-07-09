Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 8

After the arrest of the suspect, Robin, alias Munna (42), in the triple murder case on Saturday, he is now reportedly afraid of social boycott of his wife.

Though the wife of the suspect has no role in the murder, the latter has appealed the police to arrest her in the case as she would face a survival challenge without him.

“My wife cannot live in a house alone. She may face social boycott by residents due to the crime committed by me. It is better if the police nominate her in the case so that she can stay safely in the jail,” the suspect told the police during questioning.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu also requested the New Janakpuri area residents to be kind with the wife of the suspect who had no role in the murder conspiracy.

“The man who took three lives doesn’t deserve mercy and the police will proceed the case in court to seek even death penalty for him but his wife is innocent and has no role in the crime, “he said.

When the suspect committed the crime on July 6, his wife was sleeping in the house. Till the time her husband was arrested, she could not even sense the involvement of him,” Sidhu said.

One of the deceased, Surinder Kaur (65), used to taunt the suspect in front of his wife for having no child due to which he killed her. When the victim’s husband Chaman Lal (70) and his mother Surjit kaur (95) saw him, the suspect murdered them also.

But the suspect’s wife, who also used to get upset when Surinder Kaur used to taunt her husband for not having child, never spare a thought, like her husband did, to commit such a gruesome killing of the woman, “ the top cop said.