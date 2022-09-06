Trisha, Mannat win gold in artistic roller skating

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 5

Trisha Sareen and Mannat Jain clinched gold medals in artistic disciplines during the 25th Ludhiana District roller skating competition held here at Leisure Valley Rink, Sarabha Nagar.

A large number of participants vied for the top honours in 5-7, 7-9, 9-11 and 11-14 age groups in the competition, organised by the District Roller Skating Association, Ludhiana. Trisha Sareen, a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, won a gold medal in the 5-7 years category. Mannat Jain won in the 7-9 years section.

In the 9-11 years group, Gurnaaz Kaur of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, won the gold medal.

Ananya Gupta, also a student of the same school, won a gold medal in the 11-14 years category in the artistic solo event. In the inline artistic competition, Ekam Kaur and Amitoj Kaur, students of BCM Model Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, won gold medals in the 9-11 and 7-9 years categories, respectively. Agamjot Singh Jassal, student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, gave a stunning performance in the 7-9 years category for boys in solo with hula hoop crop to win gold medal.