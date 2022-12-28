Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Chandigarh, December 28
A motorcyclist died after collision with a truck at Amloh Chowk in Khanna on Wednesday evening.
The deceased, identified as Daljit Singh (46) was resident of Lalheri Village near Khanna.
As per information received, the truck crushed the motorcyclist to death and a blast took place in the two-wheeler after it rammed into the truck. Tyres of the truck also caught fire, which was later doused by onlookers.
Investigation officer SI Paramjit Singh said both the truck and the motorcyclist were coming from Amloh side. In a bid to take a left turn, the mammoth vehicle crashed into bike.
