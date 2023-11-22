Truck develops snag, hits traffic

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

An overloaded truck stuck on the railway road which slowed down the traffic movement for few hours. It was only when truck was moved away with the help of cranes, the traffic movement was made smooth.

Traffic cops said truck developed a technical snag in the middle of the road late at night. This morning two cranes had to be called to shift truck on the side of the road for the smooth movement of traffic.

Commuters who faced inconvenience lamented that overloaded trucks should not be allowed to ply on the roads as the same may invite serious mishaps.

They also demanded that strict action must be taken against the violators by the authorities concerned so that such incidents that cause inconvenience to the common man may be prevented in the future.