Truck develops snag, hits traffic

Ludhiana, November 21
An overloaded truck stuck on the railway road which slowed down the traffic movement for few hours. It was only when truck was moved away with the help of cranes, the traffic movement was made smooth.
Traffic cops said truck developed a technical snag in the middle of the road late at night. This morning two cranes had to be called to shift truck on the side of the road for the smooth movement of traffic.
Commuters who faced inconvenience lamented that overloaded trucks should not be allowed to ply on the roads as the same may invite serious mishaps.
They also demanded that strict action must be taken against the violators by the authorities concerned so that such incidents that cause inconvenience to the common man may be prevented in the future.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel will also be released ...
Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana
The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...
Days after his tumultuous ouster, Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
In addition to Altman's return, the company agrees in princi...
Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 39 metres through rubble for workers' rescue
Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...