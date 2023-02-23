Truck driver found dead

Ludhiana: Gurjit Singh, a 35-year-old truck driver from Tarn Taran, was found dead in his truck at Focal Point on Wednesday morning. As per information, Gurjit had come to deliver a consignment of goods at Focal Point yesterday night where later he had exchanged heated arguments with another truck driver on an issue. The arguments took a deadly turn when the assailant and his aides allegedly attacked the victim in a brutal manner. The situation was later handled by some other persons present at the scene and the two sides were clamed. The injured driver then slept in his truck and today morning he was found dead. TNS
Miscreants throw auto into nullah
Ludhiana: After stealing a battery-operated auto rickshaw from Shivpuri last night, two suspects stole the battery and threw the rickshaw into the Buddha Nullah. Noticing the vehicle, passersby later informed the police about the matter. The police said the suspects had been recorded on CCTV cameras and probe was on to identify them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...