Truck driver found dead

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Gurjit Singh, a 35-year-old truck driver from Tarn Taran, was found dead in his truck at Focal Point on Wednesday morning. As per information, Gurjit had come to deliver a consignment of goods at Focal Point yesterday night where later he had exchanged heated arguments with another truck driver on an issue. The arguments took a deadly turn when the assailant and his aides allegedly attacked the victim in a brutal manner. The situation was later handled by some other persons present at the scene and the two sides were clamed. The injured driver then slept in his truck and today morning he was found dead. TNS

Miscreants throw auto into nullah

Ludhiana: After stealing a battery-operated auto rickshaw from Shivpuri last night, two suspects stole the battery and threw the rickshaw into the Buddha Nullah. Noticing the vehicle, passersby later informed the police about the matter. The police said the suspects had been recorded on CCTV cameras and probe was on to identify them.