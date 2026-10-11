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Home / Ludhiana / Truck driver held with 150 kg poppy husk in Sidhwan Bet area of Ludhiana district

Truck driver held with 150 kg poppy husk in Sidhwan Bet area of Ludhiana district

Woman peddler among nine others arrested

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:37 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have seized 150 kg of poppy husk and arrested a Machhiwara Sahib resident in connection with the case.

In a statement, the rural police stated that acting on the directions of Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur Gupta and under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Rajan Sharma and Jagraon DSP Jaswinder Singh, a team led by Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh intercepted a truck in the area.

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The accused driver, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Machhiwara, was allegedly transporting the contraband in a truck bearing registration number PB11BN4738. During the search, the police recovered 150 kg of poppy husk from the vehicle.

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A case under Sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station in this connection. The accused was produced before a court. Further investigation was underway.

Sidhwan Bet SHO Amarjit Singh said Sukhwinder Singh had previously been booked in NDPS Act cases, including one registered at the Ludhiana Sadar police station in December 2025 and another in Rajasthan.

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The SHO further said that during a raid at a drug hotspot in the area on Saturday, the police arrested a woman peddler, identified as Manpreet Kaur, alias Manu, a resident of Salempura Tibba, and recovered 4 grams of heroin from her possession.

He added that the police had also arrested eight other alleged drug peddlers and recovered small quantities of heroin from their possession.

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