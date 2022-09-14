Truck mows down BA student, college staff allege cops' inaction

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 13

Ramandeep Kaur, a BA final year student of Mai Bhago College, Ramgarh, was allegedly crushed under a truck at Kohara Chowk when she was going to her college from her Bhagpur village on Tuesday. Her brother Amrit, however, had a narrow escape.

Truck driver managed to escape from the accident spot. The staff of the college, however, alleged that the police failed to reach the spot on time.

Principal of Mai Bhago College, Ramgarh, Dr Kuldeep Kaur, along with the college staff, reached the accident spot and expressed resentment over delay in action by the Police Department.

The Principal alleged that despite passing of three hours, no senior official reached the spot. She, along with her staff, refused to remove the body from the accident spot till the police traced the number of the truck and found whereabouts of its driver.

The police swung into action thereafter and traced the number of the truck after detecting it from footage of the CCTV cameras installed around the place. The body was removed thereafter from the chowk and sent to the mortuary. The truck registration number was PB 12 T 5605, the Principal shared.

“Ramandeep excelled in academics as well as extra-curricular activities. She stood second in the BA second year results declared by Panjab University recently. She was preparing for the forthcoming youth festival,” said staff of the college, which was in deep shock after the accident.

The onlookers, however rued, that Kohara Chowk was turning into an accident spot due to traffic congestion, which had become an everyday affair. Vehicles coming from the Chandigarh, Sahnewal, Machhiwara and Ludhiana side passed through Kohara Chowk, which created traffic congestion, onlookers added.

“Just two police officials deployed at the chowk are not enough to manage the huge outflow of traffic every day. Apart from this, buses create further congestion as these halt on both sides of the chowk. This increases chances of accidents,” onlookers said.

They demanded that buses should halt at designated stops. Also, more police force should be deployed at the chowk, they added.

“A case has been registered against the truck driver. Though he managed to escape from the spot, he will be in police custody soon,” asserted the SHO, Focal Point police station, Lakhveer Singh.