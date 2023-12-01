Truck overturns on elevated flyover

Ludhiana, November 30
A major tragedy was averted after a truck overturned on the elevated bridge on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Thursday morning. Fortunately no loss of life was reported in the incident as only the driver suffered minor injuries.
As per the information, the truck was heading to Moga and the moment it went on the elevated flyover, its tyre suddenly flattened. The truck first rammed into the divider and then overturned. The driver was rushed to the hospital, he suffered minor injuries in the mishap but was said to be out of danger.
After the accident, officials of the National Highway Authority of India also reached the spot to ascertain loss as barricades were damaged in the accident.
