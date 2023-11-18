Truck rams into electric pole, driver 'electrocuted'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

In a tragic incident, a truck driver lost his life after his truck hit an electricity pole in Samrala near Civil Hospital early on Friday. He is suspected to have died due to electrocution. The victim has been identified as Rana Singh of Gurdaspur. The incident occurred around 3 am when his truck rammed into an electricity pole and then into shops. It is learned that an electricity cable came in contact of the truck and he allegedly got electrocuted.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. The driver’s body was sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.