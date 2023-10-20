Truck rams into MNREGA workers on highway in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

Owing to rash driving, a truck going from Ludhiana to Mohali rammed into MNREGA workers engaged in cleaning the national highway near Mehndipur village in Khanna on Thursday.

The injured include Manpreet Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, Balvir Kaur, Anek Singh and Amandeep Kaur. They were admitted to the Civil Hospital here in a critical condition.

Supervisor Manpreet Singh, who also suffered an injury, said 15 persons were engaged in the cleaning work, which was being done under his supervision. Proper barricades were placed on the part of the highway where the mishap occurred to warn commuters.

A speeding truck suddenly broke the barricades and rammed into the workers. The truck driver was caught on the spot and passers-by called for an ambulance.

A female worker said she did not realise when the truck came and hit her. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in the accident.

Sadar SHO Hardeep Singh said a case was being registered against the truck driver.

