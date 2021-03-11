Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Two persons were killed while one suffered serious injuries after a speeding container truck ran over them on the National Highway near Kanganwal in the wee hours here today.

The trio was sleeping on a covered storm water drain portion along the National Highway after parking their truck on the roadside. The incident took place around 1:30 am.

Those who lost their lives have been identified as Satnam Singh (18) and Kulwant Singh (40), residents of Gill village near Bagha Purana. The victim, who suffered injuries, has been identified as Sukhman, also from Gill village near Bagha Purana.

The police said the truck driver managed to flee from the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

Pawan Kumar, SHO of the Sahnewal police station, said an FIR had been registered against the truck driver.

ASI Rajwant Singh said the container truck, which was coming from Delhi, was going towards the Jalandhar side when the accident took place. He said it seemed the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, following which he rammed the vehicle into the roadside grill and then ran over the trio.

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver, the police said.