Trucker held with 2.6-kg opium

Ludhiana, March 30
The crime branch of the Ludhiana police today arrested a truck driver and seized 2.6 kg of opium from his possession.
He has been identified as Rajesh Pandey of Bihar.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
During questioning, he revealed that he had brought opium from some smuggler of Jharkhand and he was going to supply the same to his clients in Ludhiana, the police said.
